Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations

Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Physics
Physics
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
Business Calculus
Statistics
Business Statistics
Social Sciences
Psychology
Health Sciences
Personal Health & Wellness
Nutrition
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
AI Tools
Skip topic navigation
1. Chemical Measurements
Worksheet
SI Units
Metric Prefixes
Chemical Concentrations
Volumetric Analysis
Volumetric Titrations
2. Tools of the Trade
Worksheet
Safety & Labels
Buoyancy
Thermal Dependency
Volumetric Instruments
Filtration & Evaporation
3. Experimental Error
Worksheet
Significant Figures
Addition and Subtraction Operations
Multiplication and Division Operations
Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations
Precision and Accuracy
Types of Errors
Uncertainty
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods
Worksheet
Mean Evaluation
The Gaussian Distribution
Confidence Intervals
Hypothesis Testing (t-Test)
Analysis of Variance (f-Test)
Detection of Gross Errors
6. Chemical Equilibrium
Worksheet
The Equilibrium State
The Reaction Quotient
Le Chatelier's Principle
Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy
Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy
Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy
Solubilty Product Constant
Protic Acids and Bases
The pH Scale
Acid Strength
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
Worksheet
Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts
Activity Coefficients
pH Revisited
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
Worksheet
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
Lewis Acids and Bases
Auto-Ionization
Ka and Kb of compounds
Weak Acid-Base Equilibria
Ionic Salts of Weak Acids and Bases
Buffers
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
Worksheet
Diprotic Acids and Bases
Polyprotic Acids and Bases
Diprotic Buffers
Polyprotic Buffers
Principal Species
Isoelectric and Isoionic pH
10. Acid-Base Titrations
Worksheet
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations
Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations
Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations
Diprotic Acid Titrations
Polyprotic Titrations
11. EDTA Titrations
Worksheet
Metal Chelate Complexes
EDTA
EDTA Titration Curves
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium
Worksheet
General Approach to Acid-Base Systems
Fractional Compositions and Concentrations
Dependence of Solubility on pH
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry
Worksheet
Basic Concepts
Electrochemical Cells
Standard Potentials
Nernst Equation
Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
Worksheet
Potentiometry
Reference Electrodes
Junction Potential
Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements
15. Redox Titrations
Worksheet
Titrations and Titration Curves
The End Point
Analyte Oxidation State
Oxidizing Agents
16. Electroanalytical Techniques
Worksheet
Fundamentals of Electrolysis
Gravimetric Analysis
Coulometry
Voltammetry
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry
Worksheet
Properties of Light
Absorption of Light
Measuring Absorbance
Beer's Law
Instrument Components
Learn with Jules
Guided course
05:48
Strong Base-Strong Acid Titration
Jules Bruno
Guided course
05:47
Strong Base-Strong Acid Titration
Jules Bruno
Guided course
02:18
Strong Base-Strong Acid Titration
Jules Bruno
Guided course
03:27
Strong Base-Strong Acid Titration
Jules Bruno
Guided course
04:06
Strong Base-Strong Acid Calculations
Jules Bruno
Guided course
03:18
Strong Base-Strong Acid Calculations Practice
Jules Bruno
Guided course
03:55
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration
Jules Bruno
Guided course
05:27
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration
Jules Bruno
Guided course
02:02
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration
Jules Bruno
Guided course
02:55
Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration
Jules Bruno
Guided course
03:47
Strong Acid-Strong Base Calculations 1
Jules Bruno
Guided course
03:14
Strong Acid-Strong Base Calculations 1
Jules Bruno
Practice this topic
All
Multiple choice
Multiple Choice
What is the pH at the equivalence point in the titration of 100 mL of 0.10 M HCl with 0.10 M NaOH?
12
views
Multiple Choice
During the titration of 25.0 mL of 0.100 M HCl with 0.100 M NaOH, what is the pH after adding 15.0 mL of NaOH?
2
views