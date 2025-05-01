13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry
Basic Concepts
Solve for the missing variable in the following circuit.159views1rank
Solve for the missing variable in the following circuit.181views
A metal forms the salt MCl 3. Electrolysis of the molten salt with a current of 0.700 A for 6.63 h produced 3.00 g of the metal. What is the molar mass of the metal?242views1rank1comments
Balance the following redox reaction in basic solution.
Cr2O72– (aq) + SO32– (aq) → Cr3+ (aq) + SO42– (aq)218views1rank1comments