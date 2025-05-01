1. Chemical Measurements
Volumetric Analysis
If 920 mL of water is added to 78.0 mL of a 1.28 M HBrO4 solution what is the resulting molarity?173views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the number of mmoles of sulfuric acid that would be found within a 120 g sample that is 79.9% sulfuric acid.106views1rank
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is an advantage of using a furnace instead of a flame in atomic absorption spectroscopy?10views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich piece of glassware is most accurate for analytically transferring exactly 10.00 mL of a solution?7views