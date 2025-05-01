Volumetric Instruments

Table of contents
- 1. Chemical Measurements
- 2. Tools of the Trade
- 3. Experimental Error
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations
- 11. EDTA Titrations
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
- 15. Redox Titrations
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry
Guided videos.