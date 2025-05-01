Solubilty Product Constant

Arsenic trisulfide (As 2 S 3 ) occurs naturally as the orange-yellow colored mineral orpiment. As 2 S 3 is a highly insoluble substance with a Ksp value of 2.90×10−72. Calculate the solubility of As 2 S 3 in g/100mL. (Molar mass of As 2 S 3 = 246.04 g/mol)