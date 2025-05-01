3. Experimental Error
Uncertainty
Calculate the absolute uncertainty from the given problem.
6.77 (± 5.6%)348views2rank
Determine the absolute and relative uncertainty to the following addition and subtraction problem.
8.88 (± 0.03) - 3.29 (± 0.10) + 6.43 (± 0.001)118views1rank
Determine the absolute and relative uncertainty to the following multiplication and division problem.
1.12(±0.01) x 0.546 (±0.01) / 3.12(±0.02) x 1.12 (0.03)234views1rank1comments
Based on the previous example calculate the molarity value for each student if they dissolve 0.300 (± 0.03) moles of analyte.162views1rank2comments