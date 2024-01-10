14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
Problem 14.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Many chemical warfare agents, such as the poisonous gas sarin, block the enzyme acetylcholinesterase in the synaptic cleft. What effects will this poison have on muscle contraction? (Connects to Chapter 10) What effects will it have on the autonomic nervous system? What symptoms would you expect to see from this poison?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
11
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos