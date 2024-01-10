14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
Problem 14.2a
A patient, Dr. Young, has both asthma and high blood pressure. Her physician prescribed the drug propranolol to treat her hypertension; this drug blocks all types of β-adrenergic receptors. She also takes the drug albuterol for asthma, which activates β2 receptors on bronchial smooth muscle. Will the pairing of these two drugs cause problems for Dr. Young? Explain.
