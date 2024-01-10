14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
Problem 11.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, and digestive functions is carried out by the:
a. somatic motor division of the peripheral nervous system.
b. central nervous system.
c. visceral sensory division of the peripheral nervous system.
d. autonomic nervous system.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
12
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 19 videos