14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
Problem 14.8a
Mark each of the following as an effect of the sympathetic nervous system or the parasympathetic nervous system.
a. ________ Bronchodilation
b.________ Bronchoconstriction
c. ________ Constriction of pupil
d. ________ Vasoconstriction of blood vessels serving organs of digestive, urinary, and integumentary systems
e. ________ Increased metabolic rate
f. ________ Dilation of pupil
g.________ Contraction of smooth muscle of digestive tract
