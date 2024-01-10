14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System
Problem 14.3ab
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mr. Chevalier has been diagnosed with Horner syndrome, which is caused by dysfunction of the sympathetic neurons in the superior cervical ganglion that innervate structures of the head, face, and neck. What symptoms is Mr. Chevalier likely to face due to his disease? Explain.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
11
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos