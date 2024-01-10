14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
Problem 11.11a
Match the following neurotransmitters with their correct description.
_____GABA
_____Dopamine
_____Substance P
_____Acetylcholine
_____Glutamate
_____Endorphins
_____Norepinephrine
a. Neuropeptide involved in transmission of pain
b. Neurotransmitter released at the neuromuscular junction
c. Major excitatory neurotransmitter in the brain
d. Major inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain
e. Neuropeptide involved in relief of pain
f. Catecholamine involved in the autonomic nervous system
g. Catecholamine involved in movement and behavior
