14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
Problem 14.11a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Parasympathetic ganglia are typically:
a. located along the spinal cord.
b. located near their target cells.
c. located within the central nervous system.
d. Parasympathetic neurons do not synapse in ganglia.
