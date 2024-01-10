14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System
Problem 14.7a
Which of the following actions would you expect when sympathetic neurons release norepinephrine onto β1 receptors?
a. Decreased sweat production
b. Constriction of blood vessels serving the digestive, urinary, and integumentary systems
c. Adjustment of the shape of the lens
d. Increase in the rate and force of contraction of the heart.
