Problem L2.1a
Eileen presents with flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, and body aches.
What part of the immune response is likely producing these symptoms?
Problem L2.1b
Eileen presents with flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, and body aches.
You order blood work and find that the number of neutrophils in the blood is greatly elevated. What does this tell you about the likely type of pathogen involved? Explain.
Problem L2.1c
Eileen presents with flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, and body aches.
c. What might it mean if lymphocytes instead of neutrophils were elevated? Explain your reasoning.
Problem L2.2
Complement proteins are crucial for stimulating phagocytes to clear immune complexes. Predict what type of hypersensitivity disorder might result from complement deficiencies. Explain what other consequences might arise from a complement deficiency.
Problem L2.3
Terrence has severe asthma and allergies, and is placed on a medication that blocks the functioning of IgE. How would this medication alleviate his symptoms?
Problem L3.1
Your friend tests her snake-wrangling skills on an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and is bitten and envenomated (injected with the snake's venom). In the emergency department, doctors administer the antivenin CroFab, which contains antibodies to the toxins in snake venom. Is this an example of active or passive immunity? Will this confer any lasting protection to your friend?
Problem L3.2a
Carla presents to her physician with a complaint of swollen axillary lymph nodes. Her physician performs a breast exam and finds a tumor on the same side as the swollen nodes.
a. Explain what process has likely caused her nodes to swell.
Problem L3.2b
Carla presents to her physician with a complaint of swollen axillary lymph nodes. Her physician performs a breast exam and finds a tumor on the same side as the swollen nodes.
b. Carla undergoes surgery to have the tumor and affected lymph nodes and surrounding lymphatic vessels removed. Predict any complications Carla might have after the surgery that could arise from removal of the lymph nodes and vessels.
Problem L3.3
Mr. White has been diagnosed with febrile neutropenia, a condition characterized by the presence of a fever with an extremely low number of neutrophils in the blood. Blood work demonstrates the presence of bacteria in his blood. Explain why neutropenia might lead to a bacterial infection. Why is a bacterial infection particularly dangerous for Mr. White?
Problem L3.4
Mr. White developed neutropenia as a consequence of cancer chemotherapy, which destroyed much of his bone marrow. What other components of the immune system would be harmed by bone marrow destruction? Would you expect his hematocrit to be elevated or decreased? What effects would you expect to see from this change in hematocrit?
Problem L3.5
The chemotherapeutic drugs Mr. White is taking affect all cells that undergo rapid mitosis, such as those of the skin. What effect would this have on the functions of the skin? How could this affect his immunity?
Problem 2a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Lymphatic vessels constitute a one-way system that delivers interstitial fluid from the blood vessels to the extracellular space.
Problem 2b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Lymph from the lower limbs drains into the right lymphatic duct.
Problem 2c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Fat-containing lymph from the intestines drains into the cisterna chyli.
Problem 2d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The thymus is the site of maturation of B cells.
Problem 2e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Clusters of MALT located around the oral and nasal cavities are known as Peyer's patches.
Problem 3
The lymphoid organ that filters the blood is the ______, and the lymphoid organ that filters the lymph is the______.
Problem 4
Nonspecific immunity is also known as_____. Specific immunity is also known as_____. Specific immunity has the capacity for immunological ______ .
Problem 5
Which of the following make up the body's first line of defense?
a. Surface barriers
b. Cells and proteins of adaptive immunity
c. Cells and proteins of innate immunity
d. All of the above
Problem 6
Which of the following does not describe the relationship between the lymphatic and immune systems?
a. Lymphoid organs and tissues house cells of the immune system.
b. Lymphoid organs and tissues trap pathogens for the immune system.
c. Lymphoid organs activate cells of the immune system.
d. Lymphoid organs and tissues create the surface barriers of the immune system.
Problem 7a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Surface barriers contain substances in their secretions that kill pathogens and deter their growth.
Problem 7c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
NK cells are cytotoxic cells that lyse and kill cancer cells and cells infected with certain viruses.
Problem 7d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d.Interleukin-1 is a cytokine that prevents viral replication in infected cells.
Problem 7e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Fever is generated by pyrogens that reset the temperature set point of the hypothalamus to a lower value.
Problem 8
Which of the following functions is/are performed by complement proteins?
a. Cell lysis
b. Opsonization
c. Enhancing inflammation
d. Only a and b
e. All of the above
Problem 9
Injured tissue releases chemicals called______ that mediate the four cardinal signs of inflammation, which are _____, ______,_____ , and_______.
Problem 10
When naïve B cells are activated, they differentiate into:
a. Plasma cells
b. Memory cells
c. Both a and b
d. None of the above
Problem 11
Match the following antibodies with the correct definition.
____IgD
____IgM
____IgG
____IgA
____IgE
a. Antibody found in secretions
b. Most common antibody; crosses the placenta
c. Antibody involved in allergies and parasitic infections
d. Pentamer and potent agglutinating agent
e. Antibody bound to the B cell plasma membrane
Problem 12a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct is to make a true statement.
In the primary immune response, the lag phase lasts about 5 days, during which time B cells proliferate and differentiate.
Problem 12b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct is to make a true statement.
The secondary immune response is mediated by plasma cells.
Ch. 20 The Lymphatic System and Immunity
Back