21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
Problem 20.11a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the following antibodies with the correct definition.
____IgD
____IgM
____IgG
____IgA
____IgE
a. Antibody found in secretions
b. Most common antibody; crosses the placenta
c. Antibody involved in allergies and parasitic infections
d. Pentamer and potent agglutinating agent
e. Antibody bound to the B cell plasma membrane
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice