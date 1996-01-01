20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
Problem 20.6a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following does not describe the relationship between the lymphatic and immune systems?
a. Lymphoid organs and tissues house cells of the immune system.
b. Lymphoid organs and tissues trap pathogens for the immune system.
c. Lymphoid organs activate cells of the immune system.
d. Lymphoid organs and tissues create the surface barriers of the immune system.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice