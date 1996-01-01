21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cells
Mr. White developed neutropenia as a consequence of cancer chemotherapy, which destroyed much of his bone marrow. What other components of the immune system would be harmed by bone marrow destruction? Would you expect his hematocrit to be elevated or decreased? What effects would you expect to see from this change in hematocrit? (Connects to Chapter 19)
