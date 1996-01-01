21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
Eileen presents with flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, and body aches.
b. You order blood work and find that the number of neutrophils in the blood is greatly elevated. What does this tell you about the likely type of pathogen involved? Explain.
