21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
Problem 20.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Your friend tests her snake-wrangling skills on an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and is bitten and envenomated (injected with the snake's venom). In the emergency department, doctors administer the antivenin CroFab, which contains antibodies to the toxins in snake venom. Is this an example of active or passive immunity? Will this confer any lasting protection to your friend?
