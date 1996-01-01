15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
2:39 minutes
Problem 18b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Normal balance depends on information transmitted from a number of sensory receptor types. Name at least three of these receptors.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Neuroscience: Vestibular System with a bite sized video explanation from Neuroscientifically ChallengedStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 2 videos