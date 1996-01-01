15. Special Senses
Ear - Equilibrium
For each of the following descriptions, indicate whether it applies to a macula or a crista ampullaris: inside a semicircular canal; contains otoliths; responds to linear acceleration and deceleration; has a cupula; responds to rotational acceleration and deceleration; inside the vestibule.
