15. Special Senses
Ear - Abnormalities
3:15 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Gustatory cells are a. bipolar neurons. b. multipolar neurons. c. unipolar neurons. d. epithelial cells.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Weber vs. Rinne Test & Conductive vs. Sensorineural Hearing Loss with a bite sized video explanation from Dirty MedicineStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice