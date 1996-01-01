15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
3:47 minutes
Problem 21a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Sylvia Marcus, age 70, recently had surgery for otosclerosis. The operation was a failure and did not improve her condition. What was the purpose of the surgery, and exactly what was it trying to accomplish?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy - Ear Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Armando HasudunganStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos