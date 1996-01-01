15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
Problem 10a
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Sounds entering the external acoustic meatus are eventually converted to nerve impulses via a chain of events including a. vibration of the eardrum. b. vibratory motion of the ossicles against the oval window. c. stimulation of hair cells in the spiral organ of Corti. d. resonance of the cupula.
