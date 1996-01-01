15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
Problem 8
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of the following are paired incorrectly? a. Cochlear duct—cupula b. Vestibule—macula c. Ampulla—otoliths d. Semicircular duct—ampulla
