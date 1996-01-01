15. Special Senses
Ear - Abnormalities
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Cranial nerves that are part of the gustatory pathway include a. trigeminal. b. facial. c. hypoglossal. d. glossopharyngeal.
