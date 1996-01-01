15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
3:36 minutes
Problem 16b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Name the structures of the outer, middle, and inner ears, and give the general function of each structure and each group of structures.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anatomy - Ear Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Armando HasudunganStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos