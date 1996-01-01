18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
Problem 29
Harvey has a heart murmur in his left ventricle that produces a loud 'gurgling' sound at the beginning of systole. Which valve is probably faulty?
