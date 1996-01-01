18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
Problem 20
If the papillary muscles fail to contract, (a) the ventricles will not pump blood, (b) the atria will not pump blood, (c) the semilunar valves will not open, (d) the AV valves will not close properly, (e) none of these happen.
