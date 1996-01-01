18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
Problem 7
Cardiac output is equal to the (a) difference between the end-diastolic volume and the end-systolic volume, (b) product of heart rate and stroke volume, (c) difference between the stroke volume at rest and the stroke volume during exercise, (d) stroke volume less the end-systolic volume, (e) product of heart rate and blood pressure.
