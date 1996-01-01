18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
Problem 10
During diastole, a chamber of the heart (a) relaxes and fills with blood, (b) contracts and pushes blood into an adjacent chamber, (c) experiences a sharp increase in pressure, (d) reaches a pressure of approximately 120 mm Hg.
