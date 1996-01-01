18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
The autonomic centers for cardiac function are located in (a) the myocardial tissue of the heart, (b) the cardiac centers of the medulla oblongata, (c) the cerebral cortex, (d) all of these structures.
