18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
Problem 9b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Identify the structures in the following diagram of a sectional view of the heart. a. ___ b. ___ c. ___ d. ___ e. ___ f. ___ g. ___ h. ___ i. ___ j. ___ k. ___ l. ___ m. ___
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Pathway of Blood Through the Heart with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning