18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
Problem 30
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The following measurements were made on two individuals (the values recorded remained stable for 1 hour): Person 1: heart rate, 75 bpm; stroke volume, 60 mL Person 2: heart rate, 90 bpm; stroke volume, 95 mL Which person has the greater venous return? Which person has the longer ventricular filling time?
