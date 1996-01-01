18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
Problem 16
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
What is the cardiac cycle? What phases and events are necessary to complete a cardiac cycle?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Cardiac Action Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice