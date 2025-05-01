Popular flashcards of the week
Biochemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
713 Decks
- Disaccharides quiz #19. Carbohydrates10 Terms
- Disaccharides definitions9. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Glycoconjugates definitions9. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Glycoconjugates quiz9. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Polysaccharide quiz #19. Carbohydrates10 Terms
- Polysaccharide definitions9. Carbohydrates14 Terms
- Cellulose definitions9. Carbohydrates14 Terms
- Cellulose quiz9. Carbohydrates15 Terms
- Chitin definitions9. Carbohydrates12 Terms