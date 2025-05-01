General Biology
Why are mutations considered a driving force of evolution?
Given allele frequencies of p = 0.7 for allele A and q = 0.3 for allele a, what is the expected frequency of genotype AA?
In what way does genetic drift differ in small versus large populations?
Which statement accurately describes non-random mating?
If a population of organisms undergoes extensive inbreeding, what long-term genetic consequences might be expected?
Under which conditions might non-random mating disrupt Hardy Weinberg equilibrium and lead to evolutionary changes?
Natural selection can be best described as:
A population of moths becomes darker in color due to industrial pollution. What is the likely effect of natural selection on the allele frequencies related to moth coloration?
Why do individuals with one sickle cell allele and one normal allele have an advantage in malaria-endemic regions?
What happens to neutral alleles in a population affected by genetic drift?
After a natural disaster, a population of 100,000 birds is reduced to just 1,000. How might this bottleneck affect genetic drift?