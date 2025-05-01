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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 11
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Natural Selection / Problem 9
Problem 9
Why do individuals with one sickle cell allele and one normal allele have an advantage in malaria-endemic regions?
A
They are more susceptible to malaria but less affected by sickle cell disease.
B
They have no evolutionary advantage over homozygous individuals.
C
They have a resistance to malaria while avoiding severe sickle cell disease symptoms.
D
They do not experience any symptoms of sickle cell disease or malaria.
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