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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 11
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetic Drift / Problem 10
Problem 10
What happens to neutral alleles in a population affected by genetic drift?
A
Their frequencies remain constant across generations.
B
Their frequencies can change randomly, independent of their effects on fitness.
C
They become more advantageous over time.
D
They are eliminated due to lack of selective advantage.
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