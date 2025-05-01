Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 11
Next
22. Evolution of Populations / Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle / Problem 1
Problem 1
Why are mutations considered a driving force of evolution?
A
They decrease population size.
B
They prevent gene flow.
C
They eliminate natural selection.
D
They introduce genetic variability by adding new alleles.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options