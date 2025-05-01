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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 11
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Natural Selection / Problem 7
Problem 7
Natural selection can be best described as:
A
A process that increases the frequency of advantageous traits over time.
B
A process that results in random changes in allele frequencies.
C
A process that only occurs in artificial environments.
D
A process that favors traits that are disadvantageous for survival.
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