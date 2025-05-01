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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 11
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Non-Random Mating / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which statement accurately describes non-random mating?
A
It affects genotype frequencies without changing allele frequencies.
B
It prevents changes in genotype frequencies.
C
It affects allele frequencies by increasing genetic diversity.
D
It increases heterozygosity within a population.
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