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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 11
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle / Problem 3
Problem 3
In what way does genetic drift differ in small versus large populations?
A
Genetic drift prevents mutations in large populations.
B
Genetic drift enhances gene flow in small populations.
C
Genetic drift is more pronounced in large populations due to random allele frequency changes.
D
Genetic drift is more pronounced in small populations due to random allele frequency changes.
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