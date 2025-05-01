Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
6 of 11
Next
22. Evolution of Populations / Non-Random Mating / Problem 6
Problem 6
Under which conditions might non-random mating disrupt Hardy Weinberg equilibrium and lead to evolutionary changes?
A
When it prevents allele frequency changes, maintaining equilibrium.
B
When it alters genotype frequencies, increasing homozygosity, and is coupled with natural selection.
C
When it decreases mutation rates, preventing evolutionary change.
D
When it increases genetic diversity, stabilizing allele frequencies.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options