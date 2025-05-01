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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 11
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Assumptions of the Hardy-Weinberg Principle / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given allele frequencies of p = 0.7 for allele A and q = 0.3 for allele a, what is the expected frequency of genotype AA?
A
0.21
B
0.09
C
0.49
D
0.42
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