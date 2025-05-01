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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 11
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetic Drift / Problem 11
Problem 11
After a natural disaster, a population of 100,000 birds is reduced to just 1,000. How might this bottleneck affect genetic drift?
A
Gene flow will increase, reducing the effects of genetic drift.
B
Genetic drift is likely to accelerate, leading to decreased genetic variation.
C
Genetic variation will increase due to the population bottleneck.
D
The bottleneck will have no effect on genetic drift.
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