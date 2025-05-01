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22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 11
22. Evolution of Populations - Part 2 of 3!
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22. Evolution of Populations / Natural Selection / Problem 8
Problem 8
A population of moths becomes darker in color due to industrial pollution. What is the likely effect of natural selection on the allele frequencies related to moth coloration?
A
Alleles for darker coloration will increase in frequency due to higher fitness.
B
Both dark and light coloration alleles will be equally selected.
C
Allele frequencies will remain constant over time.
D
Alleles for lighter coloration will increase in frequency due to lower fitness.
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