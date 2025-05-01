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The hybrid inviability and hybrid sterility produced from mating two different species is an example of:
A single ancestral species can diverge into two species in the same geographical region. This type of evolution is referred to as:
Erythranthe robertsii is a sterile triploid hybrid between E. guttata and E. lutea. Since it has an abnormal number of chromosomes, it cannot interbreed with its diploid ancestors. This type of speciation is considered:
Which type of prezygotic barrier is exemplified when two species have different mating calls?
In a hypothetical scenario, two populations of birds are separated by a mountain range. How might prezygotic barriers contribute to preventing gene flow between these populations?
Reproductive isolation is a key component of the biological species concept because it:
What is a major drawback of the morphological species concept?
How does vicariance contribute to allopatric speciation?
What role does polyploidy play in sympatric speciation in plants?
Why are hybrid zones significant in the study of speciation?
Which factors determine the outcome of hybrid zones as fusion, stability, or reinforcement?
Which factor is most likely to strengthen prezygotic barriers in a hybrid zone?