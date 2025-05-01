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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation - Part 1 of 2!
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23. Speciation / Hybrid Zones / Problem 11
Problem 11
Which factors determine the outcome of hybrid zones as fusion, stability, or reinforcement?
A
The presence of predators and environmental stressors.
B
The geographical location and climate variation.
C
The level of gene flow, natural selection, and hybrid fitness.
D
Species' genetic diversity and mutation rates.
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